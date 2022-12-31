Two top-25 wins! Let’s recap and look ahead.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Missouri is coming off of two of the biggest victories in some time, and it feels great. So, this episode is mostly recapping the big, Top-25 wins against Illinois and Kentucky.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Dive Cuts is here! Let’s talk about the beautiful Mizzou Basketball Tigers.

02:00 - 21:15: We braggin’.

21:15 - 34:50: We beat KENTUCKY.

34:50 - 49:30: Let’s look ahead. Up next for Mizzou? Arkansas. At Bud Walton Arena.

49:30 - 53:25: Looking ahead (again) at the schedule with some predictions.

53:25 - END: Wrapping it up! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

