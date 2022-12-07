F*ck ku. Go Mizzou. Let’s preview!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou is a perfect 9-0 as trolls continue to troll Jeff Goodman and Jeff Goodman continues to try to tell us what we already know. We know the schedule hasn’t been great but who cares! Our Missouri Tigers haven’t lost! After that’s discussed, Matt and Sam take the rest of the time previewing the big game coming up against kansas.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50: Missouri is undefeated and they are SO good. Also, Matt Harris is BACK.

01:50 - 14:00: Let’s talk about Jeff Goodman and Missouri’s 9-0 start.

14:00 - 18:26: The guys slowly get in to discuss where some of the rankings and metrics place Mizzou currently.

18:26 - 51:02: Let’s talk about kansas and the big game this weekend.

51:02 - 54:10: Prediction time!

54:10 - END: Final thoughts. Thanks for listening. F*ck ku. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

