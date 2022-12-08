MIZZOU DIDN’T WANT TO PLAY WHO IN A BOWL GAME?! LOL. Ok, ku. F. U.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. As we await the bowl game, the portal is continuing to increase in activity. So, who is leaving Mizzou? Who is Mizzou targeting? Who should they go after? This is all discussed! The guys then talk about bowl season and bowl games. It’s (kind of) the offseason, folks!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:20: Let’s talk about some Mizzou football, everyone. And wow it is a busy offseason. Let’s kick things off discussing the portal and what’s been going on for Mizzou.

05:20 - 12:05: Are bowl games in danger?

12:05 - 17:05: Mizzou has added a little bit to their future roster.

17:05 - 25:06: Mizzou didnt want to play WHO?! LOL. F*CK you ku.

25:06 - 26:15: Well Missouri is at the Gasparilla Bowl.

26:15 - 44:00: Mizzou’s shopping for a QB. Will they even be better than Brady Cook?

44:00 - END: Let’s wrap this up. Stay tuned to what may happen within the portal by following us everywhere. And be sure to cheer on Mizzou Hoops as they take on that team we don’t like very much, kansas. MIZ!

