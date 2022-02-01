PODCAST: WHY NO FOUL THERE?!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. What would have been an incredible win against the number one team in the nation, Auburn, ended with some poor clock management and coaching decisions down the stretch. Matt and Sam recap two tough games last week and look ahead to a more favorable schedule.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40 - Welcome Dive Cuts fam. We are back with another episode. Quite the snowy week ahead for some of us, eh?

01:40 - 13:58 - Let’s recap the past week of Mizzou basketball and a glaring weakness in this Mizzou basketball team.

13:58 - 23:34 - It’s time to talk about the decisions at the end of the Auburn game.

23:34 - 31:15 - There was some questionable officiating…

31:15 - 34:10 - Some overall thoughts on Mizzou basketball.

34:10 - 51:00 - The upcoming schedule.

51:00 - END - That’s it! That’s the pod! MIZ!

