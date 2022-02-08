PODCAST: CUONZO MARTIN MIGHT STILL BE THE HEAD COACH NEXT YEAR

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou split their games last week with another week to continue showing improvement on our hands. What might this recent play mean for Cuonzo’s future here in CoMo? Listen to this weeks episode of Dive Cuts and find out.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40 - Welcome Dive Cuts fam. We are back with another episode.

01:40 - 08:16 - The SEC is the second best league according to Ken Pom. That’s kinda weird?

08:16 - 12:32 - Lets chat about the games last week.

12:32 - 30:16 - Has Missouri fixed their issues from the start of the season? And what does their recent play mean for the games to come?

30:16 - 43:30 - There are some games this week!

43:30 - 55:27 - Lets talk SEC standings and how the season might end up.

55:27 - 01:06:59 - What might happen with the head coaching position after this season?

01:06:59 - END - Time to get out of here. Enjoy Mizzou basketball this week!

