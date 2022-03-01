PODCAST: Let’s talk about Cuonzo Martin and the future of Mizzou men’s basketball.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The guys briefly discuss the recent games before they dive deep into Cuonzo Martin and the Mizzou basketball program’s future.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 08:40 - Welcome to DIVE CUTS! It’s conference tournament season so let’s start there.

08:40 - 12:20 - Let’s have a talk about Mizzou this past week. Yikes.

12:20 - 19:30- Cuonzo has never ben known to have a great offense. But his defense is supposed to be great. So why is it so terrible this year?

19:30 - 23:00 - This team seems disengaged.

23:00 - 47:40 - Does Cuonzo deserve another year? And what does the future of this program look like if a new coach were to come in?

47:40 - END - Wrapping up! Tourney time is coming soon with an SEC-opening game most likely against Ole Miss. No matter what, always MIZ!

