PODCAST: IT’S COACHING SEARCH SEASON!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling, Matthew Harris, and special guest from Southeastern Fourteen, Blake Lovell. The guys get together to talk everything from Cuonzo out, Mizzou’s candidates, other schools’ candidates, Mizzou’s roster, and much more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:30 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! A LOT to cover this episode since the announcement of Cuonzo Martin’s departure.

03:30 - 45:40 - Matt and BK welcome special guest Blake Lovell from Southeastern 14 to talk all about Cuonzo and where Mizzou goes from here, as well as discuss some of the other head coach openeings around college hoops.

45:40 - 57:23 - Back to just Matt and Sam to talk a little more about Cuonzo’s departure.

57:23 - 01:16:20 - So, who gets the job? Matt and Sam discuss who they would like the see as the captain of this ship.

01:16:20 - 01:21:20 - Anton Brookshire has entered the transfer portal. Who else might hop in with him? Will he be back? We talk about this!

01:21:20 - END - That’s it. That’s the pod. Be sure to join our March Madness bracket challenge! Have a great week and we will be back soon. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @theblakelovell, @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.