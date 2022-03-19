PODCAST: Discussing the Mizzou coaching search and Dennis Gates(!?!)

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling, Matthew Harris, and special guest Matt Wakins talk all things regarding Mizzou’s coaching search. The last half of the podcast is dedicated to breaking news of current Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates being the main target for Mizzou.

00:00 - 02:05 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! We have TWO MATTS which means there will be TWO episodes of Dive Cuts. We welcome fellow Rock M Nation writer and hoops data lover, Matt Watkins.

02:05 - 42:55 - We all know why Sam and Matts are here. So lets get right into the Mizzou coaching search.

42:55 - 01:10:00 - News broke in the middle of the pod about Cleveland State’s head coach, Dennis Gates, being the target for the head coach opening at Mizzou. The guys discuss.

01:10:00 - END - Wrapping up the podcast! Stay tuned for next episode and MIZ! Thanks for listening!

