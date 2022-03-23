PODCAST: The Dennis Gates is OUR Head Coach Episode.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. In this episode the guys talk all about Mizzou’s hire of Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates. How might the assistant coaching staff look? How about the roster? These topics and much more are covered in this episode of Dive Cuts.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 20:30 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! Let’s get right into it. Dennis Gates was hired officially at Mizzou. He has been dubbed a relentless recruiter. Let’s talk about the new Mizzou basketball coach!

20:30 - 29:00 - Dennis wants NBA-level talent. And I am totally fine with that.

29:00 - 35:15 - Let’s talk about the potential assistant coahing candidates.

35:15 - 51:15 - With a new coach comes some roster additions and, well, subtractions. Let’s talk about that. PLEASE DONT GO TREVON!

51:15 - END - Wrapping up the pod. There will be another episode of Dive Cuts next week before transition to offseason mode. Be on the lookout for assistant coaching hires and be sure to follow all of our Rock M Nation accounts. MIZ!

