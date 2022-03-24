PODCAST: SPRING GAME RECAP AND QUARTERBACK DISCUSSIONS!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The spring game is over and, well, Mizzou won! The guys discuss the game, the quarterbacks, and more! Listen up, Tiger fans.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 09:30: Nate and BK are BACK with another off-season epsiode of Before the Box Score! Let’s kick things off right away with chatting about the Mizzou spring game.

09:30 - 14:00: There are some QB discussions to be had.

14:00 - 24:30: JT Daniels was in town, eh?

24:30 - 33:40: Let’s talk about depth, baby.

33:40 - 41:00: The football guys talk about new Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates.

41:00 - END: That is all we have for you today! Been a quiet spring for the football team, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We will be back in a couple of weeks. Until then, MIZ!

