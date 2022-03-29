PODCAST: ROSTER MOVEMENT & ASSISTANT COACHES & LINEUPS, OH MY!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. So, Mizzou has its head coach on campus. What’s next for Dennis Gates? Recruiting! Roster math! Assistant coaches! And more! This episode of Dive Cuts gives a fantastic look into how this Mizzou Tigers’ team may take shape over the next few weeks. Keep your eyes and ears open for some potential roster and staff additions before our next episode.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:48 - Welcom to another episode of Dive Cuts! It’s transfer portal season, yall!

03:48 - 09:00 - Mizzou lost some people to the portal.

09:00 - 16:00 - Who were some of Cuonzo’s worst evaluations?

16:00 - 23:00 - Coach Dennis Gates got a couple commitments!!

23:00 - 29:09 - How might Gates use lineups at Mizzou? And just how might this roster be constructed?

29:09 - 41:17 - So, who is Dennis recruiting?

41:17 - 50:30 - Lets talk about Xavier Pinson. With some fatherly advice from Sam.

50:30 - 01:02:10 - Let’s talk about the assistant coaching vacancies!

01:02:10 - 01:07:15 - More portal talk!

01:07:15 - END - Thank you so much for listening this season as well as season of the past. We are hopeful for the future and excited to see what comes on the court. Have a great week Mizzou nation! MIZ!

