PODCAST: SEC Tourney time! And more, in-depth Cuonzo talk.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The regular season has come to a close after a loss to South Carolina and a nice win against Georgia on senior night. Next up for the guys? An opening-day SEC Tournament game against none other than Ole Miss.

The guys also discuss the future of the program, Cuonzo’s job, and what factors come into play when making a coaching-change decision.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! A top ten SB Nation college sports podcast.

01:40 - 17:00 - Mizzou beat Georgia. That was good! And, they lost to South Carolina. Brief discussion here.

17:00 - 28:20- SEC Tournament week is here and Mizzou, yet again, has an opening day game.

28:20 - 55:00 - Time to talk about Cuonzo Martin. Where are Matt and Sam on this?

55:00 - END - Wrapping up the episode. Check out the game on Wednesday, stay tuned for a decision on Cuonzo, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast and give us a nice review! MIZ!

