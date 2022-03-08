 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PODCAST: SEC Tourney time! And more, in-depth Cuonzo talk.

SEC Tournament time! And further discussing the future of Mizzou hoops.

By Levi Hutmacher, Sam Snelling, and Matthew Harris

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The regular season has come to a close after a loss to South Carolina and a nice win against Georgia on senior night. Next up for the guys? An opening-day SEC Tournament game against none other than Ole Miss.

The guys also discuss the future of the program, Cuonzo’s job, and what factors come into play when making a coaching-change decision.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! A top ten SB Nation college sports podcast.
01:40 - 17:00 - Mizzou beat Georgia. That was good! And, they lost to South Carolina. Brief discussion here.
17:00 - 28:20- SEC Tournament week is here and Mizzou, yet again, has an opening day game.
28:20 - 55:00 - Time to talk about Cuonzo Martin. Where are Matt and Sam on this?
55:00 - END - Wrapping up the episode. Check out the game on Wednesday, stay tuned for a decision on Cuonzo, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast and give us a nice review! MIZ!

