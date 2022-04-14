PODCAST: New coaches. New recruits. New targets.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A LOT has happened these past couple of weeks in the Mizzou basketball program. We have a new addition to the coaching staff, new commits to the team, some new targets in the portal, and more. This episode is jam packed with all things Mizzou hoops.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:10 - Welcome! Portal season continues to bring some excitement and news. This is Dive Cuts, so let’s talk some hoops.

04:10 - 22:21 - Has Mizzou had the most impactful offseason hire in college basketball? CY Young is here at Mizzou and that is huge!

22:21 - 33:12 - Now that w ehave discussed the staffing at Mizzou, let’s talk about some commitments!

33:12 - 57:20 - ONE MORE SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE. Who will it be? Also, let’s look at the current roster.

57:20 - END - Wrapping up the pod. We will be back in two weeks so if you have any questions for the podcast, feel free to send them or tweet them to us. MIZ!

