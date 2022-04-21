PODCAST: Who might get drafted from Mizzou? And what will the 2022 season bring us?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. With just about a week to go til the NFL Draft, the guys talk about Mizzou’s draft prospects. Also in this episode, a little QB talk and a discussion on what we might expect from the upcoming 2022 Mizzou football season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:45: Welcome to the pod! In the midst of all the excitement surrounding mens basketball, Nate and BK are here to talk all things Mizzou Football.

02:45 - 11:55: Let’s talk about JT Daniels and what his decision might mean for the football program.

11:55 - 29:15: The NFL Draft is coming up, so let’s talk about Mizzou’s potential draft picks.

29:15 - 45:15: it’s time to chat about the 2022 football season!

45:15 - 58:17: NIL TALK!!

58:17 - END: That is it, y’all. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.