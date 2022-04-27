PODCAST: Discussing the man with a plan, Dennis Gates.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The guys welcome special guest Matt Minnick of SB Nation’s Tomahawk Nation to talk about Mizzou’s new head basketball coach, Dennis Gates, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:45 - Welcome to the pod! Today we are going to talk about Mizzou Basketball, of course!

02:45 - 35:30 - Matt and Sam welcome Tomahawk Nation writer Matt Minnick to the show to talk about Dennis Gates, CY Young, and more.

35:30 - 38:25 - Back with Matt and Sam, talking more about Dennis Gates and how he crafts a roster.

38:25 - 41:05 - Since the last podcast, there was a LOT of news and movement regarding the basketball program. Lost some guys. Gained some guys. And hired some assistants. Woohoo!

41:05 - 48:50 - Lets start with the guys we lost.

48:50 - 01:14:57 - So, who might Mizzou be looking at to fill the open spots?

01:14:57 - END - Wrapping up the pod. We will be back in two weeks so stay tuned for more Mizzou Hoops news. MIZ!

