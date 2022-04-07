PODCAST: We just got a question. We just got a question. We just got a question. MAILBAG EPISODE!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. In this episode we answer your questions! From past players you would bring back to projections on the upcoming season and much more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:24: Welcome to the podcast where we talk about FOOTBALL with Nate and BK. In this episode, we have a listeners mailbag!

01:24 - 11:45: First is from Kevin! What needs to happen for Mizzou to win the SEC East this year?

11:45 - 18:05: Our next question is from Ron! Which true freshmen do you think will make the field this year?

18:05 - 23:52: Next is from Adam. Is there a player in the last 22 years that played for Mizzou that you could bring to the team this current year at their peak?

23:52 - 28:50: From SEC Mike! Biggest question mark for this team other than the QB?

28:50 - 38:00: A funny yet sad one from Brett Sarver. Will I ever be happy again, or for the first time really?

38:00 - 46:28: One more from Ron. Who are your top candidates from the 2021 recruiting class to breakout this coming season?

46:28 - 47:30: This one is from Will. WILL KU EVER BE PUNISHED FOR THEIR COUNTLESS MISDEEDS?!

47:30 - END: Wrapping up! Thanks for your questions and stay tuned for any breaking news that may or may not happen. MIZ!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

