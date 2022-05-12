PODCAST: THE STAFF IS COMPLETE.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well there was some unfortunate news with some of Mizzou’s transfer market targets last week. However, there was some good news as Head Coach Dennis Gates announced some exciting new hires to round out the staff. Matt and Sam go in depth on these two topics with a positive outlook on the future.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:45 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! An SB Nation top 10 college sports podcast.

02:45 - 10:00 - Some roster news! And it wasn’t super great!

10:00 - 18:55 - Let’s talk a little bit about the transfer market and where this Mizzou roster is currently at.

18:55 - 37:00 - A lot of new staff additions were announced by Mizzou Men’s Basketball!

37:00 - 40:18 - Brief discussion from the guys about the roster build at Mizzou.

40:18 - END - Time to wrap up the pod. It’s been a fairly quiet few weeks, which is refreshing. Thanks for listening and be sure to follow our social media accounts for all the latest news and discussions on Mizzou Athletics. MIZ!

