PODCAST: Come for the offseason talk, stay for the jersey number discussion.

Recruiting + roster talk = full offseason mode activated!

By Levi Hutmacher, Sam Snelling, and Matthew Harris
Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well, we are officially in full-on offseason mode as Mizzou’s recruiting has been quiet. So, the guys use the time to talk about recent visitors, 2023 recruiting, Dennis Gates’ recruiting strategy and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00 - Welcome! It’s the offseason and we need more content!
03:00 - 07:20 - Some small recruiting updates from Matt and Sam.
07:20 - 17:00-ish - Let’s chat about the 2023 class.
17:00-ish - 39:40 - Some more generic recruiting and roster talk.
39:40 - 43:30 - Jersey numbers talk time!!
43:30 - 45:00 - GIVE US THE DANG SCHEDULE.
45:00 - END - Wrapping it up! We hope you follow along with our stories, posts, and pods as the season inches closer. MIZ!

