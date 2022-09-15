PODCAST: Some constructive criticism of Drink and a quick preview of Abilene Christian.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. So, Mizzou welcomes a new addition to the secondary depth. Welcome Marcus Clarke! The guys then discuss Eli in depth. From his comments to the media, to his record against opponents, to his fear of deep passes, and more. This is all constructive criticism! We love Mizzou and just want them to be better. Is that so much to ask?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:38: It is time to talk about MIZZOU FOOTBALL. The therapy is over (for now).

01:38 - 05:35: Marcus Clarke is ELIGIBLE NOW?! So…what will he bring to the table?

05:35 - 17:40: Eli said some words to local media. So let’s talk about those words.

17:40 - 27:24: We do NOT want Eli to be fired.

27:24 - 33:00: A quick revisit to the Kansas St. game.

33:00 - 38:00: So…maybe Eli just isn’t a deep pass lover.

38:00 - 41:26: The last game felt like a Barry Odom game, unfortunately. Let’s discuss.

41:26 - 43:20: Let’s preview Abilene Christian!

43:20 - 46:34: Hey, do you want to keep the games interesting and bring an element of fun and hope? PLAY THE FREAKING YOUNG GUYS. Please.

46:34 - END: That is it! Please win and please make it interesting! MIZ!

