PODCAST: It’s spooky season and Eli is playing scared.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK is back from California! So, he would like to talk about Auburn real quick. Is this what we are probably going to see going forward? And just because we are days away from October, that doesn’t mean Eli needs to keep playing scared. Let’s rant a little! We also talk about how awesome this Defense is, if Sam Horn will play this season, Drink, and more. Finally we wrap with previewing Georgia!

00:00 - 01:25: Before the Box Score podcast time! BK is back in Missouri and ready to talk some Mizzou football with Nate.

01:25 - 06:00: BK would like to talk about the Auburn game just one more time.

06:00 - 13:00: Why does Eli play scared? Why is every single game the same, boring offensive formula?

13:00 - 16:40: Let’s talk about the GOOD. Not the bad. Not the ugly. THE GOOD. This defense is actually really fun to watch! And Hopper is REALLY FREAKING GOOD.

16:40 - 20:50: Random thoughts mid-pod from BK and Nate. Like Lovett rules. Will or when will Sam Horn start. That kinda stuff.

20:50 - 22:30: Let’s talk about team updates.

22:30 - 27:00: There was some offensive line shuffling. How did it do?

27:00 - 30:00: WHY DON’T YOU TRY TRUSTING THE YOUTH, BRO.

30:00 - 37:50: You know what let’s just talk about Eli Drinkwitz. We do not want this man fired and here is why.

37:50 - 40:55: Mun Choi and the Board of Curators are a problem for Mizzou.

40:55 - 42:55: We do not want this man (Drink) fired and here is why.

42:55 - 45:50: Let’s talk about Georgia.

45:50 - 48:45: If Peat doesn’t fumble at the goal line, how would we look at this game?

48:45 - END: The pod is complete. GO MIZZOU. MIZ!

