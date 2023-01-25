Welcome to Mizzou, Jake Garcia. And other roster news.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Josh Matejka! With BK out to Disney this week, we got Josh to come on to talk all things happening with Mizzou football. Well it is still the offseason which means the roster is constantly moving and, boy, did it move this past week.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:50: Hey it’s time to talk about Mizzou football! BK is gone AGAIN. So we have with us Josh Matejka. Let’s talk some Disney.

03:50 - 23:30: The roster has been MOVING! And boy, do we have a good punter for you. And some departing guys. Bye!

23:30 - 27:40: Oh, Arkansas. You are so mid.

27:40 - 52:00: Wow we got some transfer commits!

52:00 - 58:00: Let’s get into depth a bit.

58:00 - 01:13:00: It is time to talk about the big addition. Jake Garcia, ladies and gentlemen.

01:13:00 - 01:21:00: Could we see more transfer outs?

01:21:00 - END: Final thoughts! If you don’t already subscribe to us be sure to! We would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of out social channels! MIZ!

