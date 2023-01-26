God Bless the Block-M Threads and Old Big 12 Matchups.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. After a loss to Alabama followed by a nice road win at Ole Miss, Mizzou has an important stretch of schedule coming up to secure a tournament bid. The guys talk about all of this as well as a preview of the matchup against Iowa St.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 11:00: Time to talk about Mizzou basketball with Sam back on the mic. Let’s start off with hearing why Matt’s heart is so full right now.

11:00 - 18:20: Let’s start off recapping the Alabama loss. They played fine!

18:20 - 25:10: Shall we recap the Ole Miss win?

25:10 - 31:30: Let’s talk about the coming schedule a little bit.

31:30 - 40:40: Iowa St could be a huge opportunity for Missouri.

40:40 - 50:40: What’s to come?

50:40 - END: Wrapping it up! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Be sure to tune in this weekend as Mizzou takes on Iowa St. in the Big-12/SEC challenge. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

