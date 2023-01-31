Could Mizzou lock in a March Madness bid this week?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Talk about a huge, resume boosting win against our old friends at Iowa State! Kobe showed out once again in a big game and Missouri is looking more and more like an NCAA Tournament team. So, what will it take to lock in a spot for March Madness? The guys discuss this as look ahead to the coming week’s slate of games.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:30: It’s Mizzou Hoops podcasting time. WHAT A WEEK we have had!

04:30 - 13:30: We love Kobe.

13:30 - 19:00-ish: Let's talk tourney projections.

19:00-ish - 30:20: We’ve got a big week ahead for Mizzou. Let’s preview.

30:20 - 36:05: More tourney talk

36:05 - 40:45: What’s coming up at Rock M Nation?

40:45 - END: Wrapping it up! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

