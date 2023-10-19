Missouri welcomes South Carolina and Ryan Wingo on homecoming weekend

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! It’s homecoming weekend! Mizzou takes on South Carolina in front of a very special guest, Ryan Wingo. Could he choose Missouri? Also, Nate and BK discuss how Luther Burden and Brad Smith might have a lot in common.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:50: Welcome to Before the Box Score! It’s South Carolina week.

02:50 - 12:30: Recruiting updates. Ryan Wingo??

12:30 - 16:10: Luther Burden and Brad Smith.

16:10 - 23:00: Missouri vs Kentucky final thoughts.

23:00 - 36:30: South Carolina preview.

36:30 - 41:10: Final thoughts.

