Preseason SEC basketball standings with Blake Lovell

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and special guest Blake Lovell of @14Southeastern. The guys got together to preview their preseason SEC basketball standings. Also discussed are potential SEC NCAA Tournament teams and who could make it into the Final 4.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:35: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Let’s talk about Mizzou and SEC hoops with Blake Lovell.

06:35 - 19:50: Bottom half of the SEC.

19:50 - 34:50: Middle of the SEC.

34:50 - 43:50: Mizzou.

43:50 - 59:40: Top of the SEC.

59:40 - 01:01:35: SEC team to make the Final 4?

01:01:35 - 01:07:50: Number of SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament?

01:07:50 - 01:11:50: NCAA Champion predictions.

01:11:50 - 01:20:05: Some final thoughts.

