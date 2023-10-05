A podcast preview of LSU at Mizzou

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! Before we get to the big game this weekend, the guys get together to talk about recruiting updates, taking a final look at Vanderbilt, and discussing Mizzou’s elite performance so far this season. Can they keep it up against LSU?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:30: Welcome to Before the Box Score and we have a HUGE week.

02:30 - 08:45: Recruiting update. Mizzou got a commit!

08:45 - 13:00: A new offensive line coach?

13:00 - 17:30: Last Vanderbilt thoughts.

17:30 - 21:45: Missouri is an elite team, for now.

21:45 - 46:30: LSU @ Mizzou preview.

46:30 - 53:25: Final thoughts and predictions on the game.

53:25 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

Sign up with MyBookie by using the code Mizzou23 and following the link to receive your welcome bonus -> https://mybookie.website/RockMRadio

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!