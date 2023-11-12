 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH Rock M Radio Live: Mizzou Football dominates Tennessee

The defense showed out, Cody Schrader was a nightmare, Nate Edwards and Josh Matejka are here to break down Mizzou’s 29 point win over Tennessee.

By Sam Snelling, Nate Edwards, Josh Matejka, and Levi Hutmacher
Welcome, Tiger Fans, to Before the Box Score LIVE with Nate Edwards and Josh Matejka! Mizzou came away with a massive win over #13 Tennessee behind the legs of Cody Schrader and a powerful performance from the defense. Join in live below!

Also, Jaden Lewis, Adeen Rao, and Quentin Corpuel got together postgame yesterday for another episode of Rock M Reacts, which can be found on YouTube or Spotify or by clicking one of the links below.

