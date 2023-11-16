Missouri is #9 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! So, was the win against Tennessee one of Missouri’s best performances in a while? Eli has settled in to his role as head coach here in CoMo rather nicely. So, let’s talk about why he should never leave. Also, Missouri has Senior Night coming up this weekend against Florida. Who might come back, who will leave, and previewing the Gators are all discussed at the end of this episode.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Let’s talk some Mizzou Football.

02:00 - 16:30: Was that one of Mizzou’s best ever football performances?

16:30 - 24:20: Who is Mizzou?

24:20 - 28:30: Eli should never leave the Missouri job.

28:30 - 39:10: The College Football Playoff rankings and bowl games.

39:10 - 41:45: The transfer portal is open.

41:45 - 50:30: Senior Night. Who might return?

50:30 - 58:05: Florida preview.

