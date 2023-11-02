How Missouri beats Georgia this weekend

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! Fresh off a bye week, Mizzou looks to take down #1 Georgia in Athens this weekend to continue their storybook season. Can they get it done? If so, then how? Tune in to Before the Box Score with Nate and BK as they dive deep into previewing the Tigers’ huge game this weekend.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! It’s Georgia week.

04:00 - 09:00: The last time a #1 team lost at home…

09:00 - 13:45: Can Mizzou do this?

13:45 - 17:00: Explosive plays.

17:00 - 21:30: Georgia’s o-line.

21:30 - 27:40: Talkin’ ‘bout Georgia.

27:40 - 32:00: Carson Beck

32:00 - 35:40: Third downs are huge.

35:40 - 41:00: Mizzou’s offense.

41:00 - 52:00: How Missouri wins.

52:00 - 01:00:00: Prediction time.

01:00:00 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

