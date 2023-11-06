Everything is going to be all right, Mizzou fans

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! Mizzou suffered a tough loss to Georgia on the road in Athens, surprising a lot of people with how much a fight they put up. So, now that the SEC East is out of their hands, what do they have to fight for? Nate and BK discuss the game and then take an honest look at who and what Missouri is as a football program.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Oh, what a hard fought game from Mizzou against Georgia. Let’s discuss.

03:00 - 08:20: Missouri mostly outplayed a top-5 team.

08:20 - 14:00: Should they have ran more?

14:00 - 17:40: Brady Cook.

17:40 - 20:30: Georgia’s defensive adjustments.

20:30 - 23:45: Mizzou will be fine.

23:45 - 35:00: What is Missouri as a program?

35:00 - 40:00: Looking ahead.

40:00 - 41:50: Final thoughts.

41:50 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!