Rank Mizzou, you cowards!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. We welcome one of Rock M Nation’s other Matt’s (Data Mizzou Matt) to the podcast this episode. Well last week was awesome for us Missouri Basketball fans. A tighter than expected win over South Carolina followed by a beautiful buzzer beating shot at Tennessee. Matt and Sam discuss these games, previewing this week’s games, and then have a conversation about bracketology.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:30 - Welcome to Dive Cuts where we chat about Mizzou Hoops. Matt is out today so Matt is filling in today. Which Matt is which? Well, just listen to find out.

01:30 - 34:00 - What a week last week! Let’s get right into it and discuss the results.

34:00 - 38:40 - Ok, that’s enough of talking about Tennessee. Let’s discuss this Mizzou team a little more.

38:40 - 52:20 - Well there are games happening this week. Mizzou heads to Auburn for a very tough road game followed but a home game against Texas A&M.

52:20 - 01:03:00 - Let’s talk about some bracketology!

01:03:00 - END - Thanks for tuning in! Be sure to cheer on your Mizzou Tigers as they aim to lock up a March Madness spot. Subscribe to our pod everywhere and be sure to follow us on all of the social channels. MIZ!

