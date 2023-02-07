Let’s discuss why the data matters to Mizzou’s March Madness hopes.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. After splitting last week, Mizzou is seemingly where they were a week ago in the projected brackets. This week, they have a can’t lose game against South Carolina followed by a very difficult game at Knoxville. Sam and Matt also take time explaining how and why efficiency margins matter when discussing the chances of Mizzou making into into March Madness.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 11:50: It’s the most wonderful time of the week. Where we talk about Mizzou Hoops. Why not kick it off discussing what metrics are and how they might help determine Mizzou’s tournament fate.

11:50 - 18:05: Let’s talk about some of the recent changes by Dennis Gates as well as the Mississippi St. game.

18:05 - 29:00: The rotations were interesting.

29:00 - 35:35: The South Carolina game needs to be boring.

35:35 - 51:50: Mizzou has a TOUGH, tough game in Knoxville.

51:50 - 58:10: Matt and Sam dig into what Mizzou might need to do with the coming schedule to help their Madness chances.

58:10 - END: Wrapping it up! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Go Mizzou! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.