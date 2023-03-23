It’s time to talk about the offensive line.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. So, Mizzou has lost a key piece to their coaching staff in offensive line coach Marcus Johnson. How will they replace him? The guys also discuss the concerning comments from Eli about the center position as well as the rest of the offensive line. Finally, the episode closes with discussions on recruiting as well as Mizzou’s spring game, the Black and Gold game.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:24: Welcome to Before the Box Score!

02:24 - 10:00: Starting off with some bad news. Mizzou’s offensive line coach is gone! What’s does that mean for Mizzou?

10:00 - 18:30: Potential new offensive line coaches.

18:30 - 24:30: How concerned should we be with this offensive line after hearing Eli’s comments?

24:30 - 25:45: Chad Bailey is in some trouble.

25:45 - 35:50: Recruiting updates!

35:50 - 41:30: Black and Gold game recap.

41:30 - END: That’s the show for today! Next show, we are going to do VIDEO. Let’s gooooo. If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels! MIZ!

