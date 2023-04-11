Goodbye to Love.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. So, Caleb Love has chosen Michigan over Mizzou. And while that is a bummer, there’s still plenty of guys who could help Mizzou next season. This is your weekly update on all things happening in the portal. Some moving away from Mizzou and some still considering the Tigers.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 10:00: Time for another episode of Dive Cuts! Welcome Matt Watkins (AKA @DataMizzou) to the episode. Well, a little bit has changed since we last spoke. Like Caleb Love choosing Michigan over Mizzou. Let’s recap.

10:00 - 16:30: Transfer portal recruiting updates.

16:30 - 18:35: Let’s look at our transfer/recruiting board.

18:35 - 21:00: Tamar Bates has entered the chat.

21:00 - 33:40: Going back to the board! And Mizzou needs a post…or two.

33:40 - 39:45: The finances involved in the portal.

39:45 - 46:45: Jamarion Sharp has entered the chat.

46:45 - 54:50: Final thoughts on the portal targets.

