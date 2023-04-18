Welcome to Mizzou, Tamar Bates!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou landed a commitment from Tamar Bates! The guys break down Tamar’s game and how it might translate to Dennis Gates’ system. Also talked about on this podcast is more transfer portal news and updates, as well as looking at the near future expectations.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Kicking things off with some quick portal updates.

03:30 - 15:30: Welcome Tamar Bates!

15:30 - 23:30: Caleb Grill.

23:30 - 35:00: Let’s talk about this roster a bit.

35:00 - 42:00: Dennis has a style of play he recruits for.

42:00 - 44:20: More about what this roster might look like.

44:20 - 49:00: What we can expect to come.

