So, who wants to play for Mizzou?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, since the last time we talked there have been a LOT of guys who decided they don’t want to play at Mizzou. From de-commitments to transfers out, Nate and BK have it all covered. Also, BK poses the question: is there a program building problem at Missouri?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Let’s talk some Mizzou football.

01:00 - 06:00: Let’s get right into it and talk about de-commitments.

06:00 - 11:00: Missouri 4-stars since 2013.

11:00 - 27:00: There were a ton of transfer outs. Shall we discuss them all?

27:00 - 30:30: It feels bad to lose players, but it’s not uncommon.

30:30 - 32:30: Let’s talk more about Missouri’s transfer outs and where they are now.

32:30 - 43:13: Is there a program-building issue at Mizzou?

43:13 - 47:20: Trajan Jeffcoat had some things to say about CoMO.

47:20 - 50:30: Are all college towns the same?

50:30 - END: That’s the show for today! For more info on Perez Paylor’s All Juice Team shirt BK talked about, you can find that here. Next show, we are going to do VIDEO. Let’s gooooo. If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels! MIZ!

