Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. No Shedrick? No problem. Or maybe there will be if Mizzou doesn’t get a big commitment. Kadin’s recruitment highlights the difficulties of tracking transfer portal targets. Also discussed is the commitment of Caleb Grill, saying goodbye to Kaleb Brown, and what’s ahead for Mizzou.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:20: It’s Dive Cuts time! Let’s talk some Mizzou hoops. And boy has a lot happened with the portal since we last talked.

02:20 - 07:27: Kadin Shedrick.

07:27 - 14:13: The mysterious transfer portal recruit tracking struggle.

14:13 - 22:55: Caleb Grill! Welcome!

22:55 - 36:53: So where will Mizzou go from here?

36:53 - 43:30: What does Kaleb leaving mean for Kobe Brown?

43:30 - 49:20: Looking ahead and final thoughts.

That's it! Thanks for listening.

