Mizzou Football offseason update!

So, Mizzou found their offensive line coach in Brandon Jones. So who is he and what might be bring to Mizzou? Speaking of bringing things to Mizzou, the guys discuss potential offensive line transfers as well. Also discussed is Mizzou's returning production, the expanded playoff, and NIL.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50:

01:50 - 08:50: Starting off with some news. Mizzou has a new Offensive Line coach. Welcome Brandon Jones!

08:50 - 17:15: Can Mizzou expect to get a couple o-line transfers?

17:15 - 37:30: Let’s talk about returning production.

37:30 - 43:50: NIL stuff.

43:50 - 47:50: Expanded playoff.

47:50 - 50:30: $ means Ws.

50:30 - END:

