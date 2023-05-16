Does Mizzou really need a big transfer?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou has seemingly missed out on their big-man targets in the portal so far. And with virtually none left, the guys ask the question: does Mizzou even really need a big man right now? Again we say, it’s time to trust Dennis Gates.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:05: Welcome to Dive Cuts! It’s that time to talk about Mizzou Hoops.

01:05 - 07:00: Jimmy Bell update (Price is Right losing horn).

07:00 - 11:00: The roster as it stands.

11:00 - 17:20: Are there any bigs out there??

17:20 - 24:00: Does Mizzou even need a big right now?

24:00 - 33:00: This isn’t really an NIL issue.

33:00 - 38:35: Where are things with Kobe?

38:35 - 47:05: 2024 recruiting.

47:05 - 48:25: Final thoughts.

