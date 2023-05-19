Could this be Eli’s best offensive line at Mizzou?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Let’s check in on where some Mizzou transfers have landed. Also, Mizzou picked up some solid transfer-ins since we last talked, so let’s discuss them. Following this, the guys discuss whether or not this offensive line could be Eli’s best at Mizzou. Wrapping up, let’s talk about Missouri’s NIL law.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 00:58: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Let’s talk some Mizzou football.

00:58 - 09:10: Some former Tigers have found new landing spots.

09:10 - 17:00: Mizzou got some transfers!

17:00 - 22:30: Let’s transition into talking about the offensive line a little bit.

22:30 - 30:40: Portal talk. Will Isaac Ukwu choose Mizzou?

30:40 - 33:35: How do we feel about this roster?

33:35 - 40:35: Missouri’s NIL law.

40:35 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!