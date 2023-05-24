Addressing the Caleb Love rumors and more recruiting notes.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. Not a lot has been happening lately. The guys get you up to date on all the Caleb Love rumors, Kobe Brown and the NBA Draft, who Mizzou is targeting to round out the roster, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:45: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Data Matt is in the house with Sam. Let’s talk about some stuff even though there isn’t much stuff to talk about.

01:45 - 11:00: Caleb Love.

11:00 - 16:00: THE DINNER.

16:00 - 17:30: Kobe and the NBA Draft.

17:30 - 37:48: Who is Mizzou going to get to round out this roster?

37:48 - 41:10: Who could withdraw from the draft?

41:10 - END: That’s it! Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

