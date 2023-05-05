What QB battle??

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The NFL Draft is over! Some Mizzou guys are on NFL rosters for now. Who might be drafted after next season? Also, Eli had some interesting comments about the quarterback competition. Finally, Nate and BK discuss the portal, Deion Sanders, rule changes, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:15: Welcome to Before the Box Score! We have a LOT to talk about this episode. Buckle up.

01:15 - 08:30: NFL Draft picks and UDFAs.

08:30 - 12:00: Who might get drafted from Mizzou next year?

12:00 - 17:40: Who will be the highest drafter player on this current roster?

17:40 - 21:25: We say good bye to some Mizzou transfers.

21:25 - 25:35: What positions will Mizzou target in the portal?

25:35 - 34:45: Missouri’s quarterback.

34:45 - 40:40: Rule changes!

40:40 - 55:35: What’s going on in Colorado with Deion Sanders?

55:35 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

