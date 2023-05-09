Discussing Mizzou’s roster, its needs, and the portal.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. Well, it’s been a rough stretch in recruiting transfers for Mizzou. But, that doesn’t mean our trust in Dennis Gates and the Tigers should waver. This roster is still legit! Matt and Sam discuss the current roster, what’s next for Mizzou this offseason, and more. Like, who can we expect to commit to Missouri soon?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Data Matt is in the house with Sam. Let’s talk about some stuff.

01:00 - 05:30: It’s been a rough week in recruiting for Mizzou.

05:30 - 12:00: The current state of the roster.

12:00 - 21:20: The roster’s talent overall has been an upgrade!

21:20 - 25:00: Jesus Carralero.

25:00 - 30:40: Will transfer hit? Or not...

30:40 - 32:40: The portal is becoming barren.

32:40 - 47:45: What’s left for Missouri’s offseason?

47:45 - 50:26: Final thoughts.

