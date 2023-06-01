You’re going to hate everything said in this show.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. As Mizzou says goodbye to some players, Eli continues to hunt the portal for talent. Mizzou’s 2023 schedule is shaping up as coaches continue to argue about a future 8 or 9 game SEC schedule. Following that, the guys take a look at conference realignment and wonder if Mizzou made the right call coming to the SEC. Finally, a lengthy discussion on Eli’s NIL comments from earlier this week.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:26: Welcome to Before the Box Score! It’s been a weird week, huh?

01:26 - 07:30: More guys left Mizzou.

07:30 - 11:20: Drink loves the portal.

11:20 - 16:30: Mizzou’s schedule is shaping up.

16:30 - 21:00: Future SEC conference scheduling.

21:00 - 26:00: More conference realignment?

26:00 - 31:25: Was Mizzou’s move to the SEC worth it?

31:25 - 52:48: That Drinkwitz quote.

