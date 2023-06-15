Analyzing the 2024 SEC schedule.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. It has been a very quiet few weeks, so Nate and BK breakdown the recently-released SEC schedule. Aside from that, the guys discuss Mizzou’s recruiting and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:10: Welcome to Before the Box Score! The podcast where we talk about Mizzou football. The SEC schedule was released!

04:10 - 08:20: Mizzou’s 2024 SEC schedule.

08:20 - 15:45: No Kentucky?!?!

15:45 - 19:30: Who is the team that exposes Mizzou in 2024?

19:30 - 21:55: A recruiting update.

21:55 - 29:00: Does this staff care about high school recruiting?

29:00 - 40:38: Looking at Mizzou’s 2022 fiscal year report.

40:38 - 47:30: If you were Mizzou, would you accept an invite BACK into the Big 12?

47:30 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

