Goodbye Mizzou legend, Kobe Brown. We will miss you.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Kobe has officially declared for the NBA Draft and we couldn’t be more excited for him. With that, we shift focus to next season. Connor Vanover has committed as Mizzou looks to wrap the roster up with a big man. The guys discuss how this roster is shaping up for next season as we continue to put our trust in Dennis Gates. Finally, the podcast is wrapped up by talking about the recruiting class of 2024.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! It’s that time to talk about Mizzou Hoops.

02:00 - 14:45: Kobe Brown. Mizzou legend. Future NBA star. Farewell.

14:45 - 30:15: Connor Vanover visited Mizzou.

30:15 - 36:00: Transfer update.

36:00 - 38:00: Again we say, trust Dennis Gates.

38:00 - 42:10: The roster.

42:10 - 48:20: 2024 recruiting update.

48:20 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.