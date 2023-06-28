A big recruiting update and NCAA rules changes.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou has had a couple of really big weeks as they hosted multiple high-level recruits on campus. Who is considering Mizzou and who is looking elsewhere is discussed. After that, Nate and BK break down recent NCAA rule changes to the NLI and NIL.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:10: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Lots of recruiting updates in this one.

02:10 - 04:25: Some guys decided to NOT choose Mizzou.

04:25 - 19:30: Mizzou’s targets. Who will commit?

19:30 - 21:10: Mizzou has the least amount of commits in the country.

21:10 - 29:50: Let’s talk NLI and NCAA rules.

29:50 - 37:15: That NIL update. What the F??

37:15 - 47:40: Are facilities becoming less important in college football?

47:40 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

