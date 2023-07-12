Dive Cuts LIVE! Mizzou Basketball roster talk and the latest in 2024 recruiting.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. In this episode, the guys went live on YouTube, answering viewers questions while diving deep into recruiting and the roster. 2024 targets, Mizzou’s top-8 rotation, and more are discussed.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:45: Welcome to Dive Cuts! This episode was recorded LIVE on YouTube. So next time you want to tune in, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and hit the bell icon to receive alerts for when we go live.

01:45 - 08:30: Dallas Thomas chooses elsewhere. Is this a big blow?

08:30 - 20:00: Will Mizzou onlt take 3 players in 2024?

20:00 - 23:50 So is Boateng the target?

23:50 - 25:45: Aaron Rowe.

25:45 - 43:20: Mizzou’s top 8!

43:20 - 55:40: Will the win total be more or less than last year?

55:40 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.