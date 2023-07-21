Visualizing college football analytics with Quentin and Adeen.

Welcome to this special episode of Rock M Radio! Today, we are talking about college football analytics in depth. And not just that, but looking at the visually. This episode features two of Rock M Nation’s contributors, Quentin Corpuel and Adeen Rao. The guys discuss college football’s need for easier to understand data visualizations and graphics, and a possible solution from Adeen.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:30: Welcome to this special episode of Rock M Radio! Today we have two Rock M Nation contributors, Quentin Corpuel and Adeen Rao.

02:30 - 06:30: PFF and college football analytics.

06:30 - 08:30: Looking at visual stats…like Brady Cook!

08:30 - 11:15: Lets look at running backs, like Cody Schrader!

11:15 - 14:30: Who has been surprising from a pure data standpoint?

14:30 - 16:45: Looking at historical data from guys like Drew Lock, Patrick Mahomes, and more.

16:45 - 19:40: Data trends.

19:40 - 21:35: Who might look totally different this coming season compared to last years stats.

21:35 - 23:30: Where can we find these PFF cards? Follow Adeen!

23:30 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @quentincorpuel and @AdeenRao_.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!