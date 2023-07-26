Eli Drinkwitz has shown growth as optimism rises for Mizzou Football.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. We welcome Brandon back to the pod after spending time with his newborn baby! Today, we discuss recruiting, Eli’s growth as a head coach, optimism surrounding this team, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:20: Welcome to Before the Box Score! We welcome BK back and he is a DAD!! Let’s talk some Mizzou football.

01:20 - 04:00: Recruiting! It’s good.

04:00 - 09:00: Ryan Wingo AND Williams Nwaneri possibly????!!

09:00 - 11:20: Kickers and punters.

11:20 - 13:35: SEC Media Day projections.

13:35 - 24:30: Why is Nate optimistic about Mizzou this year? What does Daddy BK think?

24:30 - 28:30: Who is landing on the All SEC First Team at the end of the season?

28:30 - 37:35: The quarterback.

37:35 - 45:30: Drink vs. Jimbo.

45:30 - 50:30: What is the most dad thing BK has done so far?

